Xi calls on environmental volunteers to promote water conservation

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged environmental volunteers to promote water conservation and contribute to the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature.

Ahead of China’s second National Ecology Day that falls on Thursday, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to the volunteers for the Danjiangkou Reservoir in Shiyan City, central China’s Hubei Province.

Danjiangkou is the water source for the middle route of China’s South-to-North Water Diversion Project. Xi made important instructions when the first phase of the route began to supply water in 2014.

Over the past decade, more efforts have been channeled to the water quality protection of the reservoir, with the active participation of officials and residents, including environmental volunteers. Recently, the volunteers wrote to Xi to highlight their services and express their firm determination to protect the water quality in the reservoir.

In the reply letter, Xi applauded the volunteers’ endeavor, saying the broad public participation helped make “the water in the reservoir area clearer, the mountains greener and the environment more beautiful.”

Noting that the water diversion project bears strategic importance and is crucial to the long-term development and the well-being of the people, Xi called for persistent efforts to protect the ecological environment of the water source.

Xi encouraged the volunteers to motivate more people to consciously conserve water resources and work together to build a beautiful China so as to make more contribution to the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature.

Xi also extended sincere greetings to environmental protection workers and volunteers across the country in the reply letter.