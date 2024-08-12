Concern about the plight of street children

I’m writing to address our city’s urgent street child problem. I recently came across a heartbreaking incident that perfectly encapsulates their everyday struggle. A little child, no older than 10, was looking through a pile of trash in search of food leftovers as I strolled through a busy market. His worn-out clothes and sunken eyes revealed so much about his struggles. This is not a unique instance. Every day, thousands of children in our community face similar challenges—they are put in risk by things like abuse, neglect, and exploitation. They are unable to access healthcare and education, which feeds the cycle of desperation and poverty. Our community must take immediate action to address this problem. We have to push for all-encompassing support networks that provide these kids with security, education, and a route to a brighter future. While NGOs and government organizations are important, ongoing public support and awareness campaigns are just as important. I urge to the media personalities to keep highlighting these underrepresented voices and igniting discussions that result in meaningful change. By working together, we can ensure that every child, in every situation, has the chance to flourish.

Sincerely.

ZUKHRUF YASEEN

LAHORE