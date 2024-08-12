NATIONAL

PPP dismisses rumours of Sindh governor’s replacement as ‘media speculation’

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has dismissed reports of an imminent change in Sindh’s governorship, stating that these rumours are confined to media speculation.

In response to a query, Sindh’s Provincial Minister, Nasir Hussain Shah, confirmed that there are no current plans to replace Governor Kamran Khan Tessori. “We’ve only heard of the change in the media,” he said.

Shah clarified that a recent meeting between Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and President Asif Ali Zardari was centred on universities, specifically the establishment of a campus for a major Punjab-based university in Karachi.

Additionally, Shah announced the activation of Badin Airport, a project led by the local government. “Today marks the beginning, and we expect further improvements in the future,” he added.

He also shared that, in line with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s vision, a new air ambulance service is being launched, with plans to extend its reach to Thar, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, and Mohenjo-Daro, providing this service wherever airports exist.

“Sukkur is the heart of Sindh and close to both Balochistan and Punjab, allowing both provinces to benefit from its facilities. The federal government should also support local councils,” Shah said.

