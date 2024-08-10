Internet services across Pakistan face disruption for second consecutive day, no one knows why

On Friday, internet services remained disrupted across Pakistan reports of slow speeds and an inability to use all features of messaging apps like WhatsApp.

The same issues continue to persist today (Saturday) with many who are affected by it are complaining on Social media platforms.

One person asked when the services will be fully functional again?

“When will the internet issue be fixed? I’m really frustrated right now. I run an online business and we spend $ thousands daily on advertising. Due to these internet and social media problems, we’re losing sales and business. Why is it so hard to survive in Pakistan?” she wrote on Facebook group called ‘Voice of Customer’. Prominent lawyer and internet activist Nighat Dad posted on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the issue. Ironically, X is banned in Pakistan and only accessible with a VPN. Another user posted data from Downdetector, a free online service that provides user reports and problem indicators from around the web, showing how Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook and PTCL were all affected with outages.

The root cause of the internet outage affecting multiple cities, regions, and ISPs remains undetermined.

No official govt position or explanation has been provide so far.