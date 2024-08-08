Severe rain, flooding affect multiple cities across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Severe rain and flooding affect multiple cities across Pakistan, on Thursday.

Rawalpindi and Islamabad have experienced severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and flooding, leading to significant disruptions.

As per the spokesperson for the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), the rain has ceased, and water levels in Nullah Leh are beginning to recede. Drainage operations from low-lying areas in Rawalpindi have been completed, and traffic has returned to normal with no standing water reported.

The Met Department has forecasted additional rainfall for the city.

Earlier, torrential rains impacted Rawalpindi and Islamabad, resulting in a flood situation in Nullah Leh, with water levels reaching 22.7 feet at Katarian and 18.5 feet at Gowalmandi. Alarms were activated for evacuation from in low-lying areas.

The people living on the banks of the nullah were ordered to vacate their settlements. Residents in nearby communities have been moved to a safer place. Heavy rain in the twin cities caused 71.48mm of rainfall, including in Liaquat Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Shamsabad, Saddar, Kutchehry and Adiala Road.

In Wazirabad, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds has brought relief from intense heat, while Attock has also seen rain and thunderstorms, improving the weather conditions. Abbottabad continues to experience intermittent rain, with flooding in rivers due to the heavy rainfall. The rain is expected to persist for the next two days in Abbottabad.

Swabi has been heavily affected by flooding from rivers and canals following night rains. Water has entered homes in Yaqubi and Dagai, and four people were rescued from a flooded house in Dubyan village by Rescue 1122. Flood relief efforts are ongoing, with affected residents being moved to safety.

People are busy withdrawing water from their houses on self-help basis, while the walls of many houses have been damaged due to rain showers. The streets of the city have begun to present the scene of a pond.

In Balochistan’s north-eastern districts, rivers are flowing at high levels, with significant floodwater reported.

Karachi is experiencing pleasant weather with dark cloud formations and light drizzle in various areas, including Saddar, II Chundrigar, Jehangir Road, Gurumandir and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The Met Department has forecasted light rain and drizzle for the city, with temperatures expected to range from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius. Winds are blowing at 10 to 15 km/h from the southwest, and humidity levels are predicted to be between 65% and 75%.