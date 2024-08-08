Prince Harry considering ‘immediate’ return to UK on ‘one condition’

Prince Harry is contemplating a return to the UK under a specific condition, a close friend has disclosed.

The Duke of Sussex, aged 39, may attend the memorial service for his uncle, Robert Fellows, who passed away at 82 on July 29.

Due to the ongoing controversy surrounding him, especially after his recent statement to ITV about the UK being unsafe for Meghan Markle, Harry will only attend if the event remains low on drama. “He would want to be there. It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan,” a friend informed the Daily Beast. “But it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama.”

This news coincides with the royal family’s summer holiday at Balmoral. King Charles and Queen Camilla have already arrived in Scotland, joined by Princess Anne, who recently attended Edinburgh’s military tattoo.

The Wales family, including their children, will also be present, marking the longest journey for the Princess of Wales since her cancer diagnosis. Kate has traditionally spent her summers at the Scottish Highlands residence since marrying Prince William, and this year appears to follow that tradition.