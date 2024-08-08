NATIONAL

PIA offers big discount on foreign flights

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has declared a 14% discount on seat bookings for flights from Toronto to Pakistan.

This special offer aims to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day and provide passengers with an attractive travel opportunity.

As per a PIA spokesman, the 14% discount applies to all seat bookings made between August 1 and 14. Passengers booking during this period can enjoy the reduced fare for travel dates ranging from August 15 to November 14.

This move is part of PIA’s efforts to encourage travel and provide a cost-effective option for passengers flying from Toronto to various destinations in Pakistan.

The airline hopes this discount will be well-received by travellers and contribute to the celebratory spirit of Independence Day.

