Parliament being supreme institution can make law as per Constitution: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday asserted that the Parliament being a supreme institution through the Election (Amendment) Act had converted a rule into a law to stop floor crossing as envisaged in the Constitution.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that Bilal Azhar Kayani of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had presented the Election Act Amendment Bill in the National Assembly whereas Senator Talal Chaudhry moved it in the Senate.

Attaullah Tarar said that the bill was passed by the National Assembly and the Senate by majority votes and became an act.

The Constitution and law were clear regarding floor crossing scourge and the new piece of legislation and further elaborate the matter, he maintained.

According to the rules, the minister said, an independent candidate had to join any party within three days after the announcement of official results of the elections.

Whether a member’s party could be changed after submitting an affidavit for joining a party, he questioned.

He said that two Supreme Court judges had raised important points and questioned that even after 15 days, the detailed decision was not issued by the majority judges in the bench.

Tarar said that the PTI-backed independents joined a party that did not exist in Parliament, how could that party get any seat as those seats were given on the principle of proportion.

Moreover, he said under proportional representation rules, it was binding on each political party to display its candidates lists for both women and minority seats.

He said one fails to fathom the logic and stance of the PTI leadership that they should not hold intra-party elections without any legal action or punishment on that account.

About the situation in Bangladesh, he said that the government and people of Pakistan stood with the people of that country. He appreciated the determination and resilience of the Bangladeshi people for standing up against the regime marred by corruption.

Tarar said in Pakistan, the PTI founder chairman had compared himself with Sheikh Mujeeb eulogizing his stance in 1971 which Pakistanis considered as against national interests. PTI leaders during television talk shows claimed that their leader was like Sheikh Mujeeb, he added.

Taking a jibe at the PTI founder chairman, he said if he did not take a U-turn, he cannot be called Imran Khan. He asked the PTI leaders if they had any faith, any sense of shame as now they were trying to build another narrative when Sheikh Mujeeb’s daughter was thrown out of power by the people.

He said now when the statues of Sheikh Mujeeb were pulled down in Bangladesh, the PTI took a U-turn.

The PTI had created a narrative of Sheikh Mujeeb terming him a hero, posts were uploaded on its official social media accounts declaring him hero but after the fall of Mujeeb’s statue PTI had changed its stance.

The minister said that the previous BD regime had created division in Bangladesh and the founding chairman PTI also believed in creating division in politics and society.

Tarar said that due to the degree of inconsistency in words and deeds, PTI founder chairman should be given the title of “King of U-turns”.

He said that PTI founder chairman did use ‘Islamic touch’ for political gains and even was portrayed a ‘sacred’ personality in public gathering and nobody disowned those callous remarks.

Tarar suggested that Barrister Gohar should tell his party leader when he meets him in jail, he had termed Sheikh Mujeeb a hero, but now the party narrative has changed.

To a question, he said the problem in Bangladesh was not economic conditions, it was the problem of division, hatred and quota system.

He expressed the hope that normalcy would return in Bangladesh and its journey towards prosperity would continue.

The minister questioned when Sheikh Mujeeb’s narrative was being made by the PTI founder chairman, did he not know where his daughter was seeking help from.

He said it was his faith that no political party or leader was bigger than Pakistan, and slogans of “Imran Nahin tau Pakistan Nahin” exposed the mentality of PTI followers.

Answering a question, he said that matters have progressed amicably with Jamaat-e-Islami and formidable progress has been made in yesterday’s talks. He said that the government had sent some points to the JI which will be discussed today.

Tarar said what Jamaat-e-Islami’s demand actually was the agenda of the government. “We also want the electricity bills tariff to be reduced”, he remarked.

The minister said that now the PTI founder chairman has demanded that a refrigerator should be provided in his prison cell.

“His Highness has decreed that when water has been brought from the refrigerator in the prison from the superintendent’s room, it gets hot on the way.”

He said now the PTI founder had also got a refrigerator, a bicycle was already there, what he now needs is a swimming pool and a mini dance club to enjoy evenings.

To another question, he said that political parties were free to organise political rallies following the law but no one would be allowed to paralyse life in the federal capital. Taking a dig at PTI founder for supporting Zac Goldsmith in London Mayor elections, he said if he were in place of PTI chief, he would have preferred to die instead of opposing Sadiq Khan, a fellow Pakistani.

He said his religious faith and patriotism would never have allowed him to support Zac Goldsmith.