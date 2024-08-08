NATIONAL

Key suspect in Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s kidnapping case appears in court

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Hassan Shah, the key suspect in the kidnapping and honey-trapping case involving renowned Pakistani playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, was produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday.

Shah appeared in court with his face covered, and the police have requested an identification parade for him. Shah, along with co-accused Amina Urooj, is alleged to have kidnapped and blackmailed Qamar.

The suspects reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs10 million after abducting the drama writer.

Recently, Qamar fell victim to a honey-trapping scheme orchestrated by a criminal gang and was subsequently released upon paying a ransom.

Shah had previously claimed to possess two private videos of Qamar, each approximately an hour and a half long.

These videos, which were later leaked, showed Qamar in compromising situations with a woman, including one where he was seen smoking with her in a private setting.

Staff Report
Staff Report

