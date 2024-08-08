British police brace for fresh riots as Starmer promises swift action

British police braced for further violent racist attacks against Muslims and immigration centres on Wednesday evening, with the government pledging swift action to punish anyone stoking disorder.

Britain has been hit by escalating violence that erupted early last week after three young girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England, triggering a wave of false messaging online that wrongly identified the suspected killer as an Islamist migrant.

Reports that far-right groups would target specialist immigration law firms and migrant support centres on Wednesday forced many to close and some family doctors in areas affected by the protests said they would shut early to protect staff.

Anti-racism and anti-fascist groups have responded by organising counter-protests across the country.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a former chief prosecutor who is facing his first crisis since winning a July 4 election, has warned rioters they will face lengthy jail terms as he seeks to stamp out the worst outbreak of violence in Britain in 13 years.

In the first sentences handed down since the rioting started, a 58-year-old man was jailed for three years for violent disorder, while two others, aged 41 and 29, were sentenced to 20 and 30 months respectively.

“This is the swift action we’re taking. If you provoke violent disorder on our streets or online, you will face the full force of the law,” Starmer said.

Riots erupted when groups of a few hundred mostly men clashed with police and smashed windows of hotels housing asylum-seekers from Africa, Asia and the Middle East, chanting “get them out” and “stop the boats” – a reference to those arriving in Britain in small dinghies without permission.

They have also pelted mosques with rocks, prompting Muslim organisations to issue community safety advice.

“The shocking scenes have left many Muslims and minority ethnic communities scared and fearful,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.