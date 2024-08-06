President, PM and armed forces reaffirm solidarity with Kashmiris

Youm-e-Istehsal observed across country with fervor to express support for people of IIJOK

Civil and military leadership term Indian actions violation of international laws, including UNSC resolutions, 4th Geneva Convention

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, and the entire Pakistani nation reiterated Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris brethren and condemned India’s illegal steps to undermine the recognized disputed status of Occupied Kashmir and continuous campaign to change the demographic structure and political landscape of Held Valley.

“Indian actions are a violation of international laws, including the resolutions of the Security Council, the 4th Geneva Convention,” the civil and military leadership declared.

President Asif Ali Zardari said India’s internal legislation and court decisions cannot defeat the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

In their messages on Youm-e-Istehsal, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and forces chiefs have reaffirmed their steadfast solidarity with the courageous and resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal, President Asif Ali Zardari said that India’s actions since 5 August 2019 have demonstrated complete disregard for international law, aspirations of Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said it is crucial that the international community urges India to end its human rights violations in Kashmir and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan will continue to extend its strong moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said in interest of lasting peace and security in South Asia, India must move from dispute denial to dispute resolution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar in his message said that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to Kashmir people of IIOJK for the fullest realization of their legitimate rights.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and the Pakistan Armed Forces paid tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their extraordinary sacrifices and reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people in their righteous struggle against oppression and tyranny, on political, moral and humanitarian grounds.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that today is the day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said that on August 5, 2019, the Indian government took a unilateral, unconstitutional and illegal action by abrogating Article 370 and 35A, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Likewise, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori stressed international community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal, he said legitimate rights of Kashmiris are being oppressed by India and usurpation is an illegal act of denying rights.

In his message, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support to the struggle of Kashmiris of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their self-determination.

In a video statement in connection with ‘Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir’ in Peshawar today, he said the people of Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand by their Kashmiri brethren.

Rally held in Islamabad to observe Youme-e-Istehsal

A rally in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal was held at Constitution Avenue in Islamabad this morning to register protest against

Indian government’s illegal action of August 5, 2019, revoking the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said the step taken by the Indian government five years ago is an open violation of the United Nations resolutions and the UN Charter.

He said if India considers itself champion of democracy then it should open Occupied Kashmir for foreign observers to assess the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces.

Ishaq Dar said India cannot succeed in its nefarious designs by abrogating the special status of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir through rescinding Article 370 and 35-A of the its constitution aimed at changing the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fighting the case of the people of Kashmir at all international forums including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan will continue to extend its strong political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people till realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said India cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris and should announce holding plebiscite.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that founding father Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan and it will become part of Pakistan.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam in his remarks said that Kashmir dispute will stay alive until the Kashmiri people get right to self-determination.

APHC Convener , AJK Chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi said the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are not alone in their struggle but the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are standing by them. He said Jammu and Kashmir can never be part of India. He said this territory is jugular vein of Pakistan and it will become part of Pakistan.