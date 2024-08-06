‘First in four years’: CJP-led Sharia bench commutes death sentence to life Imprisonment

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court’s Shariat Appellate Bench delivered its first verdict in four years and commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment of a juvenile offender.

The five-member bench, led by Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, ordered the release of Taj Muhammad, a juvenile offender convicted of murdering his lawyer.

The court ordered the release of Taj Muhammad, who has already served 20 years of his sentence if he is not required in any other cases.

On August 1, the CJP-led five-member panel constituted the SC Shariat Appellate Bench after a long interval.

Shariat Appellate Bench plays a crucial part in interpreting Islamic laws within the framework of Pakistan’s legal system.

During today’s proceedings, Additional Advocate General K-P Nouroz Khan mentioned that the slain lawyer was his classmate, prompting CJP Isa to question the relevance of this statement, suggesting it could be perceived as an attempt to influence the court.

Chief Justice Isa raised the critical question of why Taj Muhammad murdered his own lawyer.

The government counsel responded that Taj Muhammad was a habitual criminal who killed his lawyer for money.

The court noted that it is unusual for a defendant to murder their lawyer, who is typically considered their ally.

Taj Muhammad, hailing from Peshawar Mari, was arrested in 2002 on charges of murder.

The Shariat Appellate Bench’s decision in this case has been significant, drawing attention from legal circles due to the long gap in its proceedings and the unusual nature of the crime.