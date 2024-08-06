‘Sit-in enters 11th day’: JI threatens to shut country if demands not met

Hafiz Naeem urges PM Shehbaz to take notice of the party’s demands as negotiating committee is ‘nowhere to be seen’

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday warned that his party could shut down the entire country if demands for a reduction in power tariff and review of agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) are not fulfilled.

“We would have been left with no option, but to shut the entire country if our just demands, which in fact, are public demands not met,” Hafiz Naeem stated while addressing the sit-in of supporters on Rawalpindi’s Murree Road which entered its 11th day on Monday.

The JI is on the streets, holding protests against inflated electricity bills and high taxes around the country, to mount pressure on the government to fulfil the party’s demands. The government is engaging with the party to address its concerns in a bid to end its sit-in.

In today’s address, the JI chief encouraged party activists to be on their marks. “Are you ready to barge into the Prime Minister’s House?” he said, warning the government to “take notice,” otherwise, the Jamaat will give the call for a march on the federal capital.

He stressed that the JI is scheduled to hold a march on August 7 or 8, adding that the party will meet today to decide the future course of action. However, Hafiz Naeem said that the government committee formed to negotiate with the JI leadership is nowhere to be seen.

The JI leader reiterated that the party would not budge from its demands, adding that the party does not want taxes on flour, sugar and baby milk powder.

The top leader of the religio-political party addressed President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, “What would happen if a helicopter could not arrive for you?” He referred to the fall of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster following deadly protests.

Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of affairs by force, he said, stressing however, what happened earlier today in Bangladesh was beyond imagination.

Commenting further on the Bangladesh situation, Hafiz Naeem said that anyone who speaks against the ousted Bangladesh PM was declared a traitor.