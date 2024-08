ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari was called on by Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Situation caused due to recent torrential rains in Punjab and political issues came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued by President Secretariat Press Wing.

President Asif Zardari expressed his deep grief and sorrow over human and financial losses in the aftermath of recent rainfall in the province.