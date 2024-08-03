NA offers fateha, passes resolution to condemn Haniyah’s assassination

Lower house also condolences to Haniyeh’s family and the people of Palestine

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday expressed unanimous solidarity with Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation and the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

In the second meeting of the eighth session, the lower house passed a resolution extending condolences to Haniyeh’s family and the people of Palestine. The resolution was supported by both the opposition and treasury benches.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, condemned Haniyeh’s killing. He declared Israel a terrorist state, responsible for mass killings and human rights violations. Siddiqui criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) response to the ongoing Gaza conflict and urged the Muslim world to take action beyond mere resolutions.

“This attack on Haniyeh is an assault on the ummah and the Pakistani nation,” Siddiqui said.

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Amir Muqam, echoed these sentiments, calling the resolution a significant step. He urged all parliamentary parties to join a walk on Youm-e-Istehsaal-e-Kashmir on August 5 to condemn Indian oppression in Jammu and Kashmir.

MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of JUI-F condemned Haniyeh’s killing in a missile attack in Tehran, labelling Israel’s claim to Palestinian land as illegitimate and created by imperial forces.

Pakistan Muslim League-Zia chief, MNA Ijazul Haq, decried the attack as a violation of Iran’s sovereignty. He praised the resolution and called for similar unity on other national issues.

Chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Mahmood Khan Achakzai, suggested filing a case against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, accusing him of crimes against humanity.

The National Assembly session was adjourned and will reconvene on Monday, August 5, at 11:30am.

