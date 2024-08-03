Zionist state must be held accountable for bloodshed in Palestine: PM

Says the entire Muslim world including Pakistan aggrieved over Ismail Haniyeh’s killing

Notes every peace-loving human being questioning the non-implementation of international laws against Israel

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the unabated bloodshed of Palestinians by the Israeli occupational forces and the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, warned that the lava of public anger would get out of control if the Zionist state was not held accountable.

“The Zionist state has crossed all the limits of crimes… The lava of public anger is boiling… If justice does not prevail and the Zionist state killing innocent people is not held to account, the lava of public fury will be in no one’s control. It will risk the annihilation of world’s peace and development,” the prime minister said addressing the National Assembly after the House unanimously passed a resolution calling Haniyeh’s killing a ‘deliberate conspiracy to sabotage’ Gaza ceasefire efforts and condemning the ongoing Israeli “state oppression and brutality” in Gaza.

The prime minister, who earlier also highlighted the issue in the cabinet meeting chaired by him a while ago and coalition parties meeting on Thursday, said the whole Muslim world including the Pakistani nation was grieved over Ismail Haniyeh’s killing.

Thanking the members from both sides of the aisle for evolving a consensus on the resolution, he said the parliament’s voice would resonate the world over to shock the enemies of Pakistan and strengthen its friends.

He highlighted that the Palestinian people were suffering the worst bloodshed by the Zionist state for the last nine months which killed around 40,000 people including thousands of women and children.

“The cities have turned into cemeteries. The cries have taken over the joys and smiles of the playing children. Palestine is giving a deserted look,” the prime minister said and questioned the inaction and helplessness of the world to end the Israeli oppression.

He said not only the Muslims rather every peace-loving human being, regardless of faith or creed, was questioning the non-implementation of the international laws and human rights charters for which the world bodies including the United Nations were created.

“This is a question by an infant who was killed moments after his birth. This is a question by a mother, now in paradise, whose baby was aborted after she was killed. This is a question by a child awaiting his mother in the hospital… Finally, the answer has to be given,” he remarked.

He told the House that all including the resolutions of the UN General Assembly and UN Security Council, decisions of the International Court of Justice, human rights declarations, protests, and appeals for peace from the world went unread.

Terming the killing of Ismail Haniyeh as a blow to peace efforts, he called for holding the killers to account and reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings.

The prime minister also recalled the recent killing of Ismail Haniyeh’s three sons and four grandchildren and said the nation having rendered such huge sacrifices could not be defeated.

He also apprised the House of the government’s decisions to observe a day of mourning on Friday, offering Haniyeh’s funeral prayer in absentia, continued dispatch of humanitarian aid and medical aid for the Palestinians, and the enrollment of Palestinian medical students in Pakistan’s medical colleges.