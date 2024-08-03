‘Funeral in Absentia’: Pakistan observes mourning day in solidarity with Palestine

PM Shehbaz, PTI chief and others MNAs offer funeral in absentia for martyred Hamas chief

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani nation observed the day of mourning on Friday in solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and to condemn the ongoing Israeli brutalities besides mourn the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The decision was taken in a consultative meeting of the government-allied parties held in Islamabad under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the deteriorating situation in Palestine.

In an a joint declaration, it was also announced that the funeral prayer in absentia for the chief of Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, who was martyred in Tehran on Wednesday, will be offered after Friday prayers across the country.

The meeting also decided to present a resolution in the Parliament to express full solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli brutalities in Palestine for the last nine months, and expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Funeral in absentia

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, parliamentarians and hundreds of thousands of people on Friday offered funeral prayers in absentia for martyred Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Islamabad.

The funeral prayer was held across the country as part of the government’s decisions made on Thursday which also included the observance of a day of mourning.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and leaders of the ruling coalition as well as the opposition parties also attended the funeral prayer.

“An incident of worst brutality has come to the fore, which the entire world, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Malaysia, China and Russia, has condemned in the strongest words,” Sharif said at an earlier press talk on Friday, referring to Haniyeh’s assassination.

Sharif further said that Pakistan would continue to provide relief goods and medical assistance to the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers for martyred Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were held in Qatar on Friday at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab mosque.

Haniyeh, the Palestinian group’s political chief, had resided in Doha along with other members of the Hamas political office.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was buried at a cemetery in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital.