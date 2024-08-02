Pakistan dismisses Iranian statement on Parachinar situation as ‘unnecessary’

Condemns Israel’s adventurism in region, its aggression against Lebanon and assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

Says UN SC report endorsed Pakistan’s view that Afghanistan has hideouts and sanctuaries for terrorist groups

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has dismissed an Iranian statement regarding the situation in Parachinar as ‘unnecessary’, asserting that the comments did not reflect the full situation.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addressed the matter during her weekly press briefing, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to ensure the safety of its citizens and maintaining regional stability.

Mumtaz stated that any loss of life is unacceptable and assured that the Ministry of Interior is actively working to address the security concerns in Parachinar.

“Pakistan is responsible for the protection of its citizens, and the Iranian statement on Parachinar is unwarranted, lacking a comprehensive understanding of the situation,” she remarked.

The foreign spokesperson said that Pakistan is confident that Iran will investigate and share findings of the probe into the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Hamas.

“Regarding the assassination of the Chief of the political bureau of Hamas, Pakistan is looking for further announcements from the Iranian authorities,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told reporters.

“We have complete confidence that the Iranian authorities will investigate and share the findings of this unfortunate assassination. We will make further comments when these findings come out,” she added.

The top Hamas leader was assassinated when his residence was targeted in the upscale area of Tehran. Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital for the oath taking ceremony of the new Iranian president.

Pakistan condemns Israel’s continuing adventurism in region

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned Israel’s continuing adventurism in the region and its aggression against Lebanon with its strikes of July 30, also calling for holding to account the killers of Ismail Haniyeh, the Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas in Tehran.

“Targeting individuals inside sovereign states is a violation of international law and global norms. Such acts carry the seeds of further escalation. It is yet another demonstration of indiscriminate and disproportionate Israeli aggression that has continued unabated to the detriment of regional and global peace and security,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her weekly press briefing.

Calling Israel’s military aggression in Beirut a “grievous infringement” on Lebanon’s sovereignty and the blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, she said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and reaffirmed its support for their right to live in peace and security and to enjoy their sovereignty.

Referring to the killing of Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, she said targeting individuals inside sovereign states is a violation of international law and global norms. Such acts carry the seeds of further escalation. She said it is yet another demonstration of indiscriminate and disproportionate Israeli aggression that has continued unabated to the detriment of regional and global peace and security.

The spokesperson said the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday was an act of dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and undermined efforts for peace. “We express our condolences to his family and the Palestinian people. His killers must be held to account,” she added.

‘UN Report endorses Pakistan’s view on terrorists’ hideouts in Afghanistan’

During the briefing, the FO spokesperson cited the latest UN Security Council, saying the report endorsed Pakistan’s view that Afghanistan has hideouts and sanctuaries for terrorist groups including “Fitna al-Khawarij”, the banned TTP.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the report contains the view that the TTP could transform into an extra regional threat as well as umbrella organization of other terror groups.

The spokesperson said the UN Report points out that TTP operatives and its new recruits are being trained in Afghanistan.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch urged Afghanistan to take immediate, effective and robust action against the terrorist groups including Fitna al-Khawarij.

She said the Afghan side should ensure that their land is not used for terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

As regards the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson urged India to reverse the illegal and unilateral actions taken there since 5th August 2019. She said India should take necessary steps to create an environment conducive to peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.