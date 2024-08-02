JI chief urges public to rise against ‘oppressive rulers’ in Islamic countries

Says best course for the rulers is to accept their demands lest they will announce next plan in two days

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman declared that 250 million people, including overseas Pakistanis, are pinning their hopes on the ongoing sit-in, branding the US and Israel as terrorists and calling for the public to rise against the oppressive rulers imposed on Islamic countries.

Speaking at the sit-in on Thursday, on its seventh day at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, Rehman vowed to continue the protest. “The best course for the rulers is to accept our demands; otherwise, we will announce our next plan in two days. If we want truth and clarity in negotiations, let’s hold them in front of the media,” he asserted.

Rehman emphasized that the government underestimated the sit-in, assuming it would disperse after a day. “You have made this sit-in a historic success,” he told the participants, highlighting the attention of overseas Pakistanis who are watching closely.

“The conditions are changing, and a transformation could occur,” he said. “We have decided to stop the electricity bombs. Factories are shutting down, millions are becoming unemployed, and traders are worried.”

Rehman accused a few government officials of being involved in corruption, claiming that JI has emerged as a significant political entity, gaining support from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan. “When we started, people around were worried, but now the whole population stands with us,” he noted.

He criticised the bureaucratic and political elite, including military generals, for destroying institutions and called for a reduction in electricity bills and the end of deals with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). “This is not about charity; we will pay for the electricity we use,” he declared.

Rehman expressed frustration over the lack of tax on large landowners and the preferential treatment given to them over ordinary citizens. He demanded that vehicles above 1300cc not be used by government officials, a stance that has yet to be addressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The IMF calls for taxes on landlords, but this has not been done. If you tax landowners, the whole country will move forward,” he argued.

Rehman accused previous administrations, including those of the PPP and Musharraf, of initiating and perpetuating corruption through IPPs.

He called for a clear stance from the international community against the atrocities in Palestine and condemned the government’s inaction regarding the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

He criticised the silence on Israel’s terrorism and America’s backing of it, drawing parallels with Afghanistan’s suffering. “Both America and Israel are terrorists,” he declared.

Rehman urged the public to remove American proxies from their societies and criticised the Pakistani government for failing to address the plight of Palestinians. He demanded the recovery of missing persons across Pakistan and emphasised the need for a just legal system.

He concluded by calling for nationwide protests, saying, “Pakistan’s youth and nation must move forward. If demands are not met, the sit-in will continue. The current system protects corruption; it must be dismantled.”

Rehman called for the public to be ready for leadership’s call to action, indicating that JI will continue its efforts to bring systemic change and provide justice.