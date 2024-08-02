PTI decides to expand opposition alliance in meeting with Imran

Asad Qaiser reveals PTI plans to unite all opposition parties for a robust anti-government movement

Omar Ayub urges public to attend Swabi show on Aug 5 in large numbers to show solidarity with ex-prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser announced on Thursday that incarcerated party founder Imran Khan has approved the formation of a “grand opposition alliance” by expanding the Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP) platform.

“PTI decides to expand the opposition alliance in meeting with Imran Khan,” former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said during talks with media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail alongside the party’s Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan and others on Thursday.

Qaiser revealed that the PTI plans to unite all opposition parties for a robust anti-government movement. He added that the upcoming power show in Swabi aims to raise a “strong voice” for the release of Imran Khan and other detained leaders.

“This country will only be governed in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” he emphasised.

Qaiser also criticised the current government over rising electricity bills, calling them “unacceptable” for the inflation-hit masses. He expressed PTI’s support for Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) sit-in on Rawalpindi’s Murree Road, protesting against the steep hike in power bills since July 26.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub urged the public to attend the Swabi gathering on August 5 in large numbers to show solidarity with the former prime minister and PTI.

Ayub stated that during their meeting, Imran Khan strongly condemned the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and criticised the West for failing to stop Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians. He called for the international community to take effective steps to ensure peace in Palestine and end Israeli brutality in Gaza.

Addressing criticism over PTI’s demand for negotiations, Ayub clarified that no discussion took place regarding dialogue. However, Imran stressed that the military belongs to the nation and vice versa. Ayub accused the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of trying to create a rift between the military and the public.

On the legal battles surrounding Imran Khan, Ayub claimed they are fighting for his release and accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of preventing the release of former first lady Bushra Bibi, despite her having no involvement in the Toshakhana case. He urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to recuse themselves from hearing cases against the PTI founder.

Ayub criticised the justice system, demanding it serve justice to the PTI founder, and alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after “getting an NRO” once Justice Isa became the chief justice. He noted that Sharif did not dare return when Umar Ata Bandial held the position.

Addressing a question about high electricity bills, Ayub blamed the former PML-N and PPP governments for approving expensive power plants and signing contracts with independent power producers (IPPs), leading to inflated bills.

Reacting to the press conference, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry dismissed the PTI’s efforts, stating that forming alliances would not shield them from facing the law for their alleged wrongdoings.

“Alliances would not save them from punishments,” Chaudhry remarked, advising the PTI to focus on public issues rather than maligning state institutions.