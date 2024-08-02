NATIONAL

US working to counter emerging threats from Afghanistan, says State Department

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: United States is actively working to mitigate emerging threats from Afghanistan, stated Deputy Spokesperson for US Department of State, Vedant Patel.

This response came during a press conference where the Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Vedant Patel, was questioned about a United Nations (UN) report highlighting the rise of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Patel stressed that the US is collaborating with international partners for counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan, ensuring that the country is never used as a launching pad for attacks on the US.

Addressing concerns about attacks on Pakistani forces from Afghanistan, Patel mentioned that the US is working closely with its partners and allies on counter-terrorism efforts.

He also highlighted the threat posed by Daesh, describing it as an international terrorist network with the capability and ambition to carry out attacks worldwide.

