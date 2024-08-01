NATIONAL

Pervaiz Elahi advised complete bed rest as health worsens

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been advised to take complete bed rest after his health deteriorated, leading to a hospital visit.

Pervaiz Elahi, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was hospitalized following complaints of severe discomfort. Doctors conducted a 45-minute examination, including an echocardiogram and other heart tests. Blood samples were also taken to assess his condition.

Elahi is currently experiencing difficulty in breathing due to rib fractures. The medical team has recommended full bed rest and will decide on further treatment based on the test results.

