Nanbai association refuses to sell roti for Rs15, seeks price hike

LAHORE: The Muttahida Nanbai Association on Thursday announced that it cannot sell plain bread (roti) for Rs15, citing increased costs.

The Nanbai Association has applied to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to approve an increase in the price of roti. Bakers have pointed out that the cost of a 20kg bag of flour has risen by Rs250, making it unfeasible to sell roti at the current price.

President of the Muttahida Nanbai Association, Aftab Aslam Gul, stated that due to the increase in flour prices, they cannot sell roti for Rs14 or Rs15. He urged the government to set the price of roti at Rs20.

Aftab Aslam added that they will wait for the government’s decision for a couple of days; otherwise, they will implement the price increase on their own.