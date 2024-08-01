NATIONAL

Nanbai association refuses to sell roti for Rs15, seeks price hike

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Muttahida Nanbai Association on Thursday announced that it cannot sell plain bread (roti) for Rs15, citing increased costs.

The Nanbai Association has applied to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to approve an increase in the price of roti. Bakers have pointed out that the cost of a 20kg bag of flour has risen by Rs250, making it unfeasible to sell roti at the current price.

President of the Muttahida Nanbai Association, Aftab Aslam Gul, stated that due to the increase in flour prices, they cannot sell roti for Rs14 or Rs15. He urged the government to set the price of roti at Rs20.

Aftab Aslam added that they will wait for the government’s decision for a couple of days; otherwise, they will implement the price increase on their own.

Previous article
Pervaiz Elahi advised complete bed rest as health worsens
Next article
President’s office, FPCCI to tackle energy cost issues
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC seeks plan to ban protests in D-chowk and Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad and the Ministry of Interior regarding a petition seeking a...

Tarar announces DISCOs privatisation, addresses IPP issues

Pakistan, Ethiopia to expand bilateral trade, economic cooperation

UAE has placed an indefinite ban on visas for young Pakistanis travelling alone, here’s why

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.