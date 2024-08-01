NATIONAL

Parliament to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day on Aug 5: NA speaker

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, to discuss preparations for marking Kashmir Exploitation Day on August 5.

During the meeting, Minister Muqam informed Speaker Sadiq about the planned solidarity walk from Radio Pakistan to D-Chowk and other initiatives for Kashmir Exploitation Day on August 5, according to a press release.

They agreed to present a resolution in the National Assembly on August 5 to commemorate Kashmir Exploitation Day.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that on August 5, 2019, India conspired to revoke the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He stressed that Pakistan has consistently highlighted the Kashmir issue on regional and international platforms, asserting that peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Sadiq stated that resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions is crucial. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to providing parliamentary, diplomatic, moral, and political support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for legitimate rights.

