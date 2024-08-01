Nationwide ANF operations net 52 kg drugs, six arrests

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday seized 52 kilograms of drugs and arrested six drug peddlers in operations conducted across various cities in the country.

An ANF spokesman said on Thursday that the operations were carried out in Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi.

The seized drugs included 24 kg of hashish, 26.4 kg of opium, 1.680 kg of ice (methamphetamine), 472 grams of heroin, and 200 intoxicant tablets.

Separate cases against the detainees have been registered under the Drug Act, and further investigations are underway.