UAE warns Pakistanis against spreading propaganda, threatens visa denial

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates has warned Pakistanis in the Gulf state that those involved in spreading propaganda against their country, institutions, or politicians will be denied visas.

Bakheet Ateeq al-Remeithi, the consul general of the UAE in Karachi, advised Pakistanis to refrain from such activities, noting that individuals living in or visiting the Gulf nation have been observed on social media. Many were arrested and sentenced to 14 to 15 years in jail.

According to the consul general, more than five Pakistanis have been sentenced to life imprisonment, while most others were deported.

“They should avoid sharing or forwarding any such material on social media,” he said, adding, “Strict action will be taken against them as per law if they do so.”

Bakheet mentioned that citizens of around 200 countries, with different religions and nationalities, live in peace in the UAE. He noted that the number of Pakistanis in the UAE has exceeded 1.8 million.

The envoy appealed to Pakistanis not to bring their political differences to Dubai, explaining that those involved in such propaganda in Pakistan are being questioned when obtaining Emirates visas.

In response to a question, Bakheet stated there were no restrictions regarding UAE visas.

“Not only are visas being given to Pakistanis, but all possible facilities are also being provided in the Consulate,” he said, adding that the rules for UAE visas have been tightened.

He encouraged Pakistanis to visit the northern areas of their country or other tourist places before going to Dubai.