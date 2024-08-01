Morning show host Fiza Ali participates in stunt on live television | Video

Morning show host Fiza Ali amazed her audience with a daring stunt on her live morning show. She was joined by the internationally acclaimed Sohail Sisters—Twinkle, Sibel, and Veronika—who are renowned powerlifters representing Pakistan on the global stage.

In a thrilling segment, Fiza Ali climbed onto the shoulders of one of the Sohail Sisters during the live broadcast. The audience was captivated and applauded the impressive display of strength. Adding to the spectacle, a 20-year-old Sohail Sister lifted Fiza Ali and executed a sit-up, showcasing extraordinary physical prowess.

During the show, Fiza Ali engaged the sisters in a discussion about their lifestyle and rigorous training regimen. The Sohail Sisters credited their father for their intense training and dedication, which has been instrumental in their success.