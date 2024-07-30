Pak Army court martial’s Lt Col (rtd) Akbar Hussain with 14 years imprisonment

Lieutenant Colonel Akbar Hussain, a retired officer of the Pakistan Army, has been convicted and sentenced by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act of 1952. He was found guilty of inciting sedition among army personnel, leading to his removal from duty.

The court, following a thorough judicial process, adjudged him guilty and handed down a sentence of 14 years of rigorous imprisonment on May 10, 2024. His rank was subsequently forfeited on July 26, 2024.

Previously, Ex-Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja and Ex-Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi were also convicted and sentenced by a Field General Court Martial under the Pakistan Army Act of 1952.

They faced charges of inciting sedition among army personnel and violating the Official Secrets Act of 1923, which pertains to espionage and actions harmful to the safety and interests of the state.

The court found both Adil Farooq Raja and Haider Raza Mehdi guilty on October 7 and October 9, 2023, respectively, following due judicial process. They were sentenced to 14 and 12 years of rigorous imprisonment, respectively, and their ranks were forfeited effective November 21, 2023.