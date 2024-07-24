PM calls out PTI for ‘orchestrating propaganda’ against armed forces

Declared a zero-tolerance policy for propaganda against armed forces, Army Chief

Federal cabinet again defers decision on banning PTI, invoking Article 6 against Imran and Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned recent attacks on the Armed Forces and criticized the ongoing discussions targeting the Army Chief on Tehreek-e-Insaf’s website.

“PTI has been carrying out a propaganda campaign against the armed forces and such actions will “not be tolerated at all,” Premier Shehbaz Sharif declared while addressing the cabinet meeting.

PM Shehbaz called out Imran Khan’s party for orchestrating these attacks through its online platform.

On the other hand, the federal cabinet on Wednesday once again deferred the decision on banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The cabinet finally met after twice postponing its meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office here. The meeting could not reach a decision to proceed under Article 6 against former president Dr Arif Alvi, PTI founder Imran Khan, and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

According to sources, the ban on the PTI was to be considered in the cabinet meeting, but the issue was not taken up.

Earlier this week, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif had said during a press conference that the country was recently witnessing a rise in “organised propaganda” against the armed forces based on “false and concocted news”.

He also said that a false narrative was being propagated against the army and its leadership on social media, where “digital terrorists” were using tools such as cell phones, computers, falsehood, and propaganda to impose their will on society “akin to terrorists”.

Echoing similar sentiments, PM Shehbaz declared a zero-tolerance policy for propaganda against the armed forces.

“The kind of things being propagated about General Asim Munir and his family on PTI’s official website is woeful, something that we have never heard or seen before,” PM Shehbaz said during the meeting.

“Therefore, the time has come for us to become fully cognizant that we will, under no circumstances, tolerate such actions against our motherland, innocent people, or the armed forces of Pakistan.”

The prime minister added that the nation needed to unite against “such malicious campaigns” and stressed the importance of respecting the armed forces for making immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted a surge in terrorism, particularly in KP and Balochistan, attributing it to an organized conspiracy involving neighboring countries. He emphasized the need for dialogue while denouncing the TTP’s recent attacks and destruction of peace.

PM Shehbaz also criticized the May 9 gang’s attempts to destabilize the country and challenged new tactics targeting citizens and the army. He vowed not to tolerate actions undermining national security and stability.

The premier also denounced Israel’s actions in Palestine, stating that the deaths of 40,000 Palestinians and the ineffective UN resolutions against Israel must be strongly condemned.

Regarding attacks on Pakistani embassies, including a recent incident in Germany and similar events in London, Shebaz expressed deep concern and urged the Foreign Minister to take firm action to ensure that host nations uphold the safety of Pakistani missions.

Premier Shehbaz said that the cabinet has approved visa-free entry to businessmen and citizens of friendly countries. The approval was given on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior for visa-free entry to residents of 126 countries.

Govt decided in principle to ban PTI: Tarar

Information Minister Atta Tarar, in the meantime, said at a TV programme on Tuesday said that the government had decided in principle to ban the PTI.

Earlier, on July 15, the information minister said the ruling coalition had decided to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He told a press conference that the federal government would file a case to ban the PTI.

The government would keep the current situation in mind before taking a step in this regard, he added.

“The PTI and the country cannot go together,” he categorically stated.

The government’s earlier stance was that consultations were underway among the ruling allies regarding the decision to ban the opposition party.

The PPP seems to on the fence, though it has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the July 12 verdict that awarded reserved seats to the PTI and recognised it as a parliamentary party.