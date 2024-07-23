Sindh govt extends summer holidays for schools

The provincial government of Sindh has announced the extension of summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions until August 14, 2024, in response to the ongoing heatwave and anticipated monsoon rains. This decision affects all schools and colleges under the jurisdiction of the School Education & Literacy Department.

Issued on Tuesday, the official notification states, “In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions and expected monsoon precipitation, summer vacations are extended across all educational institutions under the School Education & Literacy Department until the 14th of August, 2024.”

The notice also highlighted that despite the extended break, Independence Day activities would proceed as planned. Educational institutions will celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day on August 14 with full participation, ensuring that the spirit of the occasion is maintained.

According to a weather expert cited by a private news outlet, Karachi and other parts of Sindh are bracing for more intense heat starting Wednesday. This follows predictions of another spell of monsoon rains affecting the region from July 24 to July 28. The weather pattern, originating from the Bay of Bengal, may also influence India’s Gujarat, potentially bringing rainfall to Karachi during this period.