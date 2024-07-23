Polio resurgence: Virus detected in 52 districts across Pakistan

A recent report from the National Institute of Health (NIH) has revealed the detection of the poliovirus in environmental samples across 52 districts, signaling a continued health challenge in the country. This update follows the identification of the virus in 10 new environmental samples from seven cities, including key urban centers like Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In Islamabad, the virus was traced in sewage samples from a vegetable market on July 3. Similarly, in Rawalpindi, genetic analysis has shown that the virus found in the Safdarabad area closely resembles the strain from Islamabad, indicating a possible spread within the region.

Additional reports of poliovirus have emerged from several cities across the country. Environmental tests in Loralai have confirmed the presence of the virus, while in Karachi, it has been detected in three distinct areas: Hijrat Colony, Haji Murid Goth, and Khamisu Goth.

Similarly, the district of Dadu has found poliovirus in its environmental samples. In Hyderabad, the virus has been recorded in sewage collected from the Risala line and a local pumping station, highlighting the widespread nature of this public health concern.

This widespread presence of the poliovirus underscores the critical need for ongoing vigilance and the intensification of immunization efforts to address the public health threat effectively.