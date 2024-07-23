Minimum marriage age for Christians raised to 18 in Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that minorities in Pakistan are equal citizens with equal rights, highlighting the necessity to increase their employment quota in government jobs.

President Zardari’s remarks came during a special ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where he signed the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Act 2024 into law. The act, which raises the marriageable age for Christian men and women to eighteen, was enacted under Article 75 of the Constitution. A press release from the President’s Secretariat Press Wing detailed the event.

Addressing the ceremony, President Zardari pledged to urge the government to expand the employment quota for minorities in all government sectors. He reiterated that minorities should not feel marginalized by isolated incidents, affirming their equal stake in the nation.

The Christian Marriage (Amendment) Act 2024 modifies Section 60 of the Christian Marriage Act of 1872, increasing the marriage age from 16 for men and 13 for women to 18 for both.

The event saw the attendance of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony (MORA) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Secretary of MORA Zulfiquar Haider, members of the Christian community, and senior government officials.

Bishop Abraham Daniel expressed gratitude to President Zardari for signing the Act, noting that the change in marriage age had been a long-standing request from the Christian community. He also thanked the President for his previous efforts in reserving a 5% quota for minorities in government jobs, creating special Senate seats for minorities, and declaring August 11 as Minorities’ Day in Pakistan.

Secretary Zulfiquar Haider reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting minority rights in line with the Constitution and the vision of the country’s founding fathers.