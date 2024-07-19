Karbala’s enduring impact

KARBALA holds a place of profound significance in the annals of Islamic history. Located in modern-day Iraq, Karbala is the site of the tragic and heroic battle that took place on Oct 10, 680 AD coinciding with Muharram 10, 61 AH. The Battle of Karbala epitomises the struggle for justice, righteousness, and unwavering faith against tyranny and oppression.

Karbala’s impact on Islamic theology, culture and politics has been profound. The narrative of Karbala reinforces the values of courage, sacrifice as well as steadfastness in the face of oppression. It also serves as a reminder of the moral imperative to fight against injustice, a principle that transcends religious and cultural boundaries.

The city of Karbala itself has evolved into a major religious and cultural centre. The revered shrines of Imam Hussain and Abbas Alamdar, who also played a heroic role in the battle, attract millions of pilgrims every year. These sites are not just places of historical significance, but also centres of spiritual reflection, communal gathering and political discourse.

In contemporary times, the sacred message of Karbala has continued to inspire movements for social justice and political reforms. Moreover, the principles embodied by Imam Hussain have been invoked in various contexts; from the Iranian Revolution of 1979 to the ongoing struggles for human rights and democracy in the Muslim world.

The narrative of Karbala serves as a moral compass, guiding both individuals and communities in their quest for a more just and equitable society.

Karbala is, indeed, the cornerstone of Islam, with its significance extending far beyond any sectarian boundary.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN CHEEHANI

AGRA, SINDH