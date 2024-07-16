Two Pakistanis among four killed in shooting near Oman mosque

Four Pakistanis were fatally shot near a mosque in Muscat, the capital of Oman, according to an announcement by the Omani police on Tuesday. This incident marks an unusual breach of security in one of the Middle East’s most stable nations.

Additionally, 30 more Pakistanis sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment in local hospitals, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Footage shows scores of people running as gun shots are fired:

“The Royal Oman Police responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area,” stated the police.

Law enforcement officials have implemented all necessary security measures to address the situation, with ongoing procedures to collect evidence and investigate the attack.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman, Imran Chaudhry, confirmed that the Omani government has verified four deaths, including two Pakistanis.

“I was present with the diplomatic staff at night,” said Imran, noting that the Omani authorities are actively investigating the incident.

According to the Embassy of Pakistan, the attack took place on July 15 in the Wadi Kabir Muscat area, perpetrated by unknown assailants.

The embassy noted that the authorities have cordoned off the area and are conducting drone surveillance. The operation by Omani authorities began at 2:30 am Muscat time following an evacuation.

“The government has issued a high alert and declared a state of emergency, with some injured individuals being transported to nearby hospitals,” said the embassy. It has also established an Emergency Response Centre and teams in contact with patients and their families.

Ambassador Ali from the Pakistani embassy has visited the hospitals to meet with the affected Pakistani families.