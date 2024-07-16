‘It is of great concern to us’: US reacts to govt decision to ban PTI

On Monday, the United States voiced its concerns regarding the Pakistani government’s recent decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, labeling such actions as “greatly concerning.”

In a recent move, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced its decision to ban PTI and pursue Article 6 proceedings against its founder Imran Khan, former president Dr. Arif Alvi, and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri. This development appears to be an attempt to hinder PTI from becoming the largest party in the National Assembly, following recent judicial relief granted to the party and its leader.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the issue during the State Department’s daily briefing.

“Our understanding is that this is the beginning of what will be a complex political process,” he said. “Banning a political party is something that would be of great concern to us.”

Miller emphasized the US’s support for the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights and freedom of expression. He reiterated that the US supports democratic processes, rule of law, and equal justice, and will continue to monitor the situation and any further decisions by Pakistani courts.

Miller also touched upon political violence, referencing the recent assassination attempt on Republican Candidate Donald Trump’s life. When asked to compare this incident to the attempt on Imran Khan’s life in November 2022, Miller stated that the US condemns “political violence in any country, including Pakistan,” and supports “the rule of law in Pakistan and every country in the world.”

“We want to see respect for democratic principles and people’s fundamental human rights and democratic rights upheld,” he added.