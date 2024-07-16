Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi in hot water as PCB vows to take strict action

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has introduced a series of recommendations to elevate the quality of cricket at all levels within the country. During a three-hour meeting with key stakeholders, including national team coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, Naqvi engaged in comprehensive discussions at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Naqvi issued a stern warning to players regarding disciplinary violations and groupism within the national team. These directives follow reports of discord and misconduct in the Pakistan camp after their disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup.

Allegations surfaced that star players Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam were not on speaking terms during the tournament.

“Discipline will be strictly enforced with a zero-tolerance policy. Any player who violates team rules will face immediate consequences. The team must maintain unity and consensus. Groupism among players will not be tolerated, and management will take swift disciplinary action. Players who cannot adhere to the disciplinary standards will be removed from the team. I will not recommend any player who has breached the disciplinary code,” stated Naqvi.

In a shake-up of the national team selection committee, Pakistan has added Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, just days after removing Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the committee.

“Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie have been granted full autonomy, and I have complete confidence in their abilities. With a free hand to operate, I hope they will deliver the best possible results,” Naqvi added.