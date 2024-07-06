PPP to fully participate in APC on Azm-e-Istehkam, confirms Bilawal

Announces modern transplant hospital, Peoples Bus Service for Balochistan

Says country had paid a heavy price for misadventure on July 5, 1979

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has assured the federal government of his party’s participation in the All Parties Conference (APC) on Operation Azm-e-Istahkam.

Speaking to media representatives in Quetta on Friday, he said, “The Pakistan People’s Party will actively participate in the APC and send representatives to raise issues concerning the situation and law and order in Balochistan”.

Emphasising PPP’s longstanding stance against terrorism, Bilawal reiterated the party’s demand for permanent eradication of terrorism.

He pointed out that poverty, inflation, and unemployment are the biggest challenges facing the public, and despite Balochistan’s limited resources, efforts must be made to provide relief to the people.

Bilawal announced plans to establish a modern transplant hospital in Nasirabad similar to the Gambat Institute in Sindh, initiate the Peoples Bus Service in Balochistan, and provide solar energy to the poor.

He further stressed providing low-cost electricity through public-private partnerships, alongside government efforts.

During the interaction, Bilawal lauded the performance of Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and provincial ministers, while also discussing future development plans.

He acknowledged the Balochistan government’s efforts, in collaboration with political parties and stakeholders, to establish law and order in the province.

‘Nation still paying for July 5, military coup’

Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that some individuals among them were advocates of dictatorship.

Commenting on the July 5 incident when prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government was toppled by a second military coup.

“Today was the day when a dictator overthrew the government of an elected PM Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a result and the country had paid a heavy price for this misadventure”, the PPP chairman said.

He claimed that black day led to crises like terrorism, extremism, Kalashnikov and drug culture. “We are still facing the challenges today created by that black day,” he added.

Former foreign minister disclosed that some individuals were still in favour of dictatorship despite facing its countless repercussions.

Bilawal quoted the oppression of democrats during the Gen Zia era, democrats, liberals and patriots were oppressed and faced imprisonment, flogging, exile and executions.

The PPP chairman lauded the spirit of the nation for democracy, stating, Pakistanis remained determined and brave despite political revenge, dictatorship and terrorism against them.

Commending the struggles of PPP political workers, Bilawal said, ‘jiyalas’ (PPP supporters) stayed consistent, determined and strived for democracy.

He attributed the prevalence of democracy across the country due to sacrifices made by PPP workers and supporters.

He stressed that let’s pledge for the revival of the values that Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto and other people struggled for.