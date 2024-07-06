In letter to President, PM, incarcerated PTI founder seeks better facilities in jail

Letter written JAP chief Azhar Siddiqui demands legal facilities, visitors access, and basic amenities for Imran in jail

LAHORE: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday penned a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through his counsel, urging them to ensure better jail facilities to him as mandated by the law.

Azhar Siddique, who heads the Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), said that through the letter, the PTI chief was not being provided with the facilities mandated by law and was being denied visits from people.

“Why is there an obstruction in Imran Khan’s meetings?” the letter questions, emphasising the need for Khan to be given basic amenities in prison.

Imran’s counsel said that if these conditions were not met, the ex-PM would take the matter to the higher courts.

During a court appearance on Friday, Imran expressed his lack of confidence in Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa. Khan announced his intention to go on a hunger strike, stating, “I will announce the final date for the hunger strike after consulting with my lawyers.”

The same day the PTI’s incarcerated founder announced that his party will be attending an all-party conference (APC) that the government plans to convene to assuage concerns over ‘Azm-e-Istehkam Vision’, which is aimed at dismantling the nexus of terrorism in the country.