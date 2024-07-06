PTI moves IHC as Tarnol power show cancelled over NOC revocation

barrister Gohar announces decision, saying party moves IHC against admin for ‘committing contempt’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) postponed its much-awaited power show, which was set to be held in Islamabad’s Tarnol at 6pm on Saturday after federal capital’s administration “unconstitutionally revoked the NOC at the eleventh hour.”

The development comes after the Islamabad capital Police raided the venue for the PTI public meeting in Tarnol and removed the stage containers, barbed wire, and other equipment.

This action came after the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad cancelled the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) for the PTI’s rally. The police stated that since the NOC had been cancelled, the venue was being cleared.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan made the announcement at a press conference flanked by Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, senior leaders including Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan and others.

Barrister Gohar said that PTI Political Committee decided to postpone the public meeting, which was intended to be held for restoration of constitutional supremacy and rule of law.

The PTI chairman said that PTI received a green signal for the power show after requesting the NOC for four months, which was cancelled by the Commissioner. He contended that the administration committed contempt of court, as neither commissioner nor the DC could cancel the NOC; hence the party approached the IHC against the suspension.

PTI Chairman hoped that the court would hear their plea on Monday since the Chief Justice was not available due to the weekend and would allow PTI to proceed with the power show.

Gohar announced that they would now hold the public gathering after Ashura with legal permission because they always relied on the law and the constitution.

“We are hopeful to secure the necessary legal permissions and go ahead with the rally, as politics without PTI Founder was incomplete” he added.

PTI Chairman stated that the party’s workers were quite passionate and hopeful for the historic power show.

About All Parties Conference (APC), PTI Chairman said: “We have not received any invitation for the APC. We will deliberate on its agenda after receiving its invitation.”

Barrister Gohar noted that several PTI workers had been picked up in recent days, vowing to take the matter before the court. “We strongly condemn this state brutality,” he said.

“This government will only last a few days. Our struggle for democracy will continue come what may,” PTI Chairman vowed.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub lashed out at the local administration for revoking the NOC and asked whether the DC Islamabad and Chief Commissioner were senseless when they had signed the orders.

Opposition Leader National Assembly said that the party would historic public gathering after Ahora besides they would also hold rallies in Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad.

However, he stated that a mass protest movement would be announced by Imran Khan.

Omar vowed that whenever Imran Khan announced a hunger strike, they would all support him, adding that despite court orders, rally equipment was removed late at night.

“The Tarnol site was provided by the administration themselves. “Our preparations were underway until late last night, but then the police sealed the site and the deputy commissioner revoked the NOC out of fear of PTI workers,” he added. “There is no such thing as governance in the country,” Omar rued.

He stated that they would seek details of the budget allocated for education and vigo vehicles being used to abduct Malik Rizwan, his brother, two brothers of Azhar Mashwani and Shahbaz Gill’s brother.

Omar vowed that the parliamentarians, in league with public support, would fix this rusty system and they would keep on their just struggle for haqeeqi Azadi despite all odds.

He saluted his party MPs and workers who faced courageous all hardship but stood like a rock in face of the fascism, as a large number of people were on their way to Islamabad from Azad Kashmir, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Tarnol’s public meeting.

Omar continued that this Form 47 government was scared and did not have the courage to face the public.

Opposition Leader recalled that they had to wait outside jail for 5 hours to meet the PTI Founding Chairman.

“We will move a privilege motion against the Colonel, Major and Superintendent of Adiala Jail who are controlling Adiala Jail,” he declared.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said that PTI Founding Chairman had explicitly instructed them to hold a jalsa only after obtaining legal permission because they believed in supremacy of law and constitution.

However, he made it clear that they would hold public gathering after Ashure even if they were denied of their legal right to hold peaceful public gathering, as they could not be deterred and intimidated by such tactics.

Qaiser emphasized that they would continue their struggle for the supremacy of constitution and rule of law within the legal framwork.

He criticized the authorities for preventing Leader of the House in Senate and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and other party leaders from meeting with Imran Khan.

PTI leader berated PPP for its double-standard as it opposed the budget and ultimately voted for it, besides it remained silent on the severe human rights violations against PTI leaders and workers.

On the occasion, Ali Muhammad criticized the revoking of NOC and added it showed that the successful public gathering in Mansehra scared the power-wielders.

He said that Imran Khan hinted at going on hunger strike and warned it would erupt massive protests across the country.

Islamabad police raid PTI Jalsa Venue

The Islamabad administration said that no arrests have been made so far, but strict legal action will be taken if anyone tries to take the law into their own hands.

According to the Islamabad administration, the decision to suspend the NOC was made to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, considering the Muharram-related security concerns. A meeting chaired by the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad was held, wherein cancellation of the NOC was decided.

Court moved against NOC suspension

Meanwhile, a contempt plea has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the suspension of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for PTI’s Tarnol power show.

The plea was filed by the Coordinator of Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aein Khanzaada Hussain against the suspension of the NOC for Tarnol Jalsa.

The petition urged the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials as the NOC was cancelled despite the court order.

The petition named the Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Inspector General of Police, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarnol, among others, as respondents.

According to the petition, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad on July 4 had informed the court that an NOC has been issued to PTI.

Later when the PTI leader Amir Mughal was taking the officials to the power show site, he was arrested by police outside the DC Office, the petitioner added.

They petition further stated that PTI came to know about the development after the Islamabad Police tweeted regarding the cancelation for Islamabad power show NOC. After the tweet, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad yesterday sent a letter to the petitioner, informing him of the cancellation of the NOC.