Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen’s participation in GT20 Canada league doubtful

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has withheld the issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the team’s skipper Babar Azam, star pacer Shaheen Afridi, and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for participating in the Global T20 Canada League, reported a private news channel today.

The board, sources added, has contacted the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the affiliation of the tournament. The decision on issuing the NOCs will be made after the ICC’s response on the matter.

This development comes as several players had sought PCB’s permission to participate in various cricket leagues across the world.

A day earlier, 12 cricketers were issued the required NOCs for their participation in different leagues across the globe.

Some of the players on the list have Pakistan’s central contracts, while others have not played for the Green Shirts in a long time.

As many as seven Pakistani cricketers have been picked by various franchises in the Global T20 Canada League.

This includes Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz.

Babar, Asif, Amir, and Rizwan have been picked by the Vancouver Knights, whereas Shaheen and Nawaz are going to represent Toronto Nationals, and Iftikhar will be a part of Bangla Tigers Mississauga.

List of Pakistani players to get NOCs: