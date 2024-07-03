Court rejects bail plea of ex-model Zainab Jamil’s husband in attempted murder case

The court’s decision came after a hearing presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Qamar Abbas. The interim bail was rejected on the grounds of non-compliance by the suspect. Defense B Police registered a case against Muhammad Jamil, accusing him of firing shots at his wife, resulting in her injury.

Model Zainab Jamil was injured in the incident, which has drawn considerable attention and concern from the public and media.

Also read: Woman shot six times by unknown assailants in upscale area of Lahore

A source close to the investigation revealed that the court found substantial grounds to deny the interim bail, emphasizing the severity of the charges against Jamil.

On June 27, the investigation into the murderous attack on salon owner and model Zainab Jamil made significant headway, with police arresting five suspects involved in the case. The arrests were confirmed by SP Cantt Owais Shafiq, who revealed details of the suspects’ roles in the attack.

One of the key suspects, identified as Zia, provided the motorcycle and weapons used by the shooters.

The investigation revealed that Zainab Jamil’s driver, Adeel, was responsible for informing her husband, Sardar Jamil, about her movements. On the day of the incident, Adeel reported Zainab’s visit to the salon to Sardar Jamil, which led to the execution of the attack.

SP Cantt Owais Shafiq further disclosed that Zia not only supplied the motorcycle and arms but also transported the shooters to and from the crime scene. The shooters, who came from Karachi, flew into Lahore and later returned by road.