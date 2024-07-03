Trollers attack Mahira Khan over latest social post

Following the release of holiday images from Italy on Instagram, renowned actress Mahira Khan became the latest star from Pakistan to be targeted by moral police on social media.

This is not the first time that a Pakistani actress has become the target of social media for her wardrobe choice.

Mahira, who is now filming “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” on Netflix, shared several images on her official Instagram account with the caption, “Constant total amazement.”

The actress was seen in several of the pictures wearing an almost butter-yellow Italian silk outfit, and the pictures also featured breathtaking sunset vistas and Puglia’s natural beauty.

Many fans did not like the style, and they voiced their disapproval in the comments section.

Some fans accused Khan of spreading “Western culture” and criticized her for not promoting traditional “Muslim values”.

A user on Instagram said, “I have no objection to Mahira Khan wearing such clothes, but she should not claim in interviews that her grandmother and mother never allowed her to wear sleeveless outfits.”

Social media users frequently criticize Pakistani actors harshly for donning provocative or bold outfits.

When Mahira attended an event in Saudi Arabia in January 2024, she wore a sleeveless black dress with a plunging neckline. Fans of Mahira felt that her “bold” choice of clothing was out of place in the country.