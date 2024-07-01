NATIONAL

Not a single Pakistani included in ICC T20 WC 2024 Team of the Tournament

By News Desk

No Pakistan player made the cut in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament, which features six players from the title-winning Indian squad.

The apex cricketing body acknowledged the top performers of the 20-team tournament, which concluded Saturday when India came from behind to secure a narrow victory over South Africa.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who decided to retire after leading his side to their second world title, was named the captain of the side. He is accompanied by five of his compatriots: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan scripted history in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 by qualifying for their first-ever semi-final. Exceptional performances by their skipper Rashid Khan, explosive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi earned all three of them spots in the Team of the Tournament.

West Indies opener Nicholas Pooran and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis round out the Playing XI, while South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was named the 12th man.

The team of the tournament includes: Rohit Sharma (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Anrich Nortje (12th man).

It is worth mentioning that the T20 World Cup 2024 marked the end of India’s 11-year ICC title drought. The Asian giants last won an ICC trophy in 2013, defeating England under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership to win the Champions Trophy.

