NDMA activates NEOC in anticipation of rain-related emergencies in Punjab, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday activated its National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) in anticipation of rain-related emergencies in Punjab and Sindh due to forecasts of heavy rainfall.

A press release issued today said the NEOC reported a significant activity from the eastern Indian side, indicating intense cloud bursts that may hit Pakistani areas based on predictive modelling.

“Repeated early warnings have been shared with all provinces, and moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to start over the upper catchments of all major rivers particularly Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab from July 2,” the NDMA said.

The NDMA also issued an alert regarding lightning, according to which lightning was expected to strike in various cities of South and Central Punjab and Islamabad from July 5-7.

“This may lead to rapid rises in water levels, flash flooding events and urban flooding in metropolitan areas. NDMA warns that the anticipated rainfall poses a significant risk of low to medium-level flooding in River Sutlej, with water levels expected to reach low flood levels (approximately 50,000 cusecs) by July 5 and high flood levels (approximately 120,000 cusecs) by July 10,” the NDMA said.

It said it was working closely with federal and provincial departments to ensure preparedness and response to the potential emergency.

The public was advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.

The NDMA advised the public to stay informed and download its Disaster Alert mobile app for timely alerts, closely monitor weather reports and updates on the flood situation, follow instructions, evacuate immediately if orders are issued by local authorities, protect themselves from floodwater and avoid contact with floodwater, which may be contaminated or contain debris or electrical wires.

It also recommended the public develop evacuation plans with their families, identify safe locations and create emergency kits with essential supplies.

Travellers were also advised to avoid unnecessary travel in case of heavy rainfalls and likely flooding situations.

Meanwhile, Monsoon rains continued to fall in Lahore today with authorities, including the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), promptly deployed to clear low-lying areas of standing water.

According to data from Wasa, Qurtaba Chowk received the heaviest amount of rainfall in the city with 110 millimeters as of 8am, followed by Lakshmi Chowk which recorded 105mm of rain.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also visited different areas of the city to inspect drainage operations and issued relevant instructions in this regard.

On her orders, Wasa Managing Director (MD) Ghufran Ahmed personally went into the field to oversee drainage operations and inspect underpasses.

He said that all personnel and heavy machinery were active at the monsoon relief camp.

Drainage operations were underway at Qurtaba Chowk, Lakshmi Chowk, GPO, Cooper Road, Zahoor Elahi Road and Gulberg Road Main Boulevard, according to the Wasa MD.

“All the main highways and underpasses should be cleared by bringing all the heavy machinery into use so that the flow of traffic is not affected,” he said.

Ghufran ordered Wasa personnel to expedite drainage in low-lying areas and added that the monsoon control room is actively monitoring the weather.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) announced that monsoon rains had begun in the province and warned that rainfall was likely to heavily increase this year by up to 30 per cent.

According to the advisory, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, rainfall in Punjab will range between 15mm and 50mm in the first week of July. During the second week, it will range between 25mm and 35mm and between 15mm and 25mm during the third week.

Monsoon activity will be focused around Lahore and upper and central Punjab, the PDMA said.

However during the fourth week of July, between 50mm and 70mm of rainfall has been forecast, with warnings of flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

The PDMA also mentioned the risk of hill torrents in South Punjab.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that all departments were alerted and ordered to take precautionary measures for the monsoon rains, including cleaning river channels, ensuring drainage systems working normally and preventing children from playing near electricity pylons in low-lying areas.

“Losses from natural calamities can be avoided by mutual cooperation and early planning,” Kathia said, adding that the protection of citizens and property was the authority’s priority.