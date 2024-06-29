Lack of coordination and team spirit led to Pakistan T20 WC exit: Wahab Riaz

Pakistan Cricket Team’s underwhelming performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup has been attributed to a lack of coordination and team spirit, detailed in a report submitted by Senior Manager Wahab Riaz to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to local media, this assessment was part of a comprehensive review submitted to PCB Director Usman Wahla and incorporated insights from team manager Mansoor Rana. The report highlighted various reasons behind Pakistan’s early departure from the tournament.

Riaz’s analysis underscored significant deficiencies in both strategic planning and on-field execution. “Team Pakistan failed to demonstrate the required level of cricketing skill expected at such a prestigious event,” Wahab observed.

He stressed that poor coordination among players severely hindered their ability to execute game plans effectively.

Wahab’s report included several recommendations aimed at improving Pakistan’s future cricketing endeavors. These suggestions encompassed the organization of rigorous training camps, promoting greater involvement in domestic cricket, prioritizing player fitness, and arranging more international tours to help players acclimate to diverse playing conditions.

The PCB is currently assessing Wahab’s comprehensive report to strategize for the team’s future performance improvements.