Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘unhappy’ about Prince Harry returning to UK

Prince William and Kate Middleton hold firm views regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential return to the royal family fold following their highly critical remarks about the institution.

In an interview with GB News, royal expert Cameron Walker expressed his belief that while reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family is possible, it is unlikely they will resume their roles as working members.

Walker pointed to several factors influencing this, including the Sussexes’ diminished popularity in opinion polls, particularly within the UK, and the reluctance of the Waleses to embrace their return.

“I believe Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, would have strong opinions on whether Harry and Meghan should reintegrate as working royals,” the royal expert commented.

He added, “This consideration would ultimately fall to King Charles, should he be the one making the decision.”

“There appears to be a distinct contrast between King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, as there remains some connection between Harry and his father,” Walker concluded.