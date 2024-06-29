Rain likely to washout T20 WC final between India and South Africa today

India has secured a place in the T20 World Cup final after an unbeaten run, marking their first final appearance since 2014 and the third overall. Their aim is to avoid a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final disappointment. India, who last lifted the T20 World Cup trophy under MS Dhoni in 2007, will be up against fellow unbeaten side South Africa, who reached their first-ever final of an ICC tournament. However, rain could heavily influence the final, potentially affecting the toss and the entire match.

Throughout the tournament, rain has intervened several times, nearly jeopardizing India’s semifinal against England in Guyana earlier in the week before conditions improved. India avenged their 2022 semifinal loss to England and secured a comfortable victory. Yet, the highly anticipated final at Bridgetown’s Kensington Oval on Saturday against South Africa may face thunderstorms.

Accuweather forecasts “Cloudy, windy with thunderstorms in parts of the area” for Saturday. Hourly breakdowns predict thunderstorm chances from 6 to 8 AM local time, with a 51 percent precipitation level. The match, slated to start at 10:30 AM local time, could see a delayed commencement. Rain chances diminish to 30 percent later in the day but may reoccur between 1 and 2 PM.

If rain washes out the match on June 29, Saturday, it will be rescheduled to the ICC’s reserve day on June 30. ICC regulations state that every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day, potentially with reduced overs. A minimum of 10 overs is required for the team batting second to achieve a result. If rain interrupts play on the scheduled day without a resumption, the match will resume from the same point on the reserve day.