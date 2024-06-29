Pillion riding banned as Sindh govt imposes section-144 for Muharram

The Sindh Home Department has implemented Section 144 across the province for the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

As per the issued notification, pillion riding on motorcycles will be prohibited on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. The ban will be effective from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram.

Additionally, the display of weapons and the use of drones are also banned throughout the month.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has issued stringent security guidelines ahead of Muharram to maintain peace and safety during religious observances.

Section 144 will be enforced throughout Punjab, prohibiting gatherings at unauthorized locations to prevent potential disturbances. According to the department, a total of 37,376 majlis (religious gatherings) and 10,426 processions are scheduled across Punjab, each under detailed security arrangements.

Additionally, 502 sensitive locations in Punjab will have Army and Rangers personnel deployed to ensure order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The department emphasized that gatherings and processions will only be allowed on scheduled routes and locations. “Movement restrictions will be imposed on 1,200 individuals due to potential security threats,” the Home Department stated, underscoring the importance of adhering strictly to security protocols.

District peace committees are mandated to activate and oversee the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure the peaceful conduct of assemblies and processions.