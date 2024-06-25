T20 World Cup 2024: Afghan duo breaks Babar-Rizwan record

Afghanistan players Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz broke Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan’s partnership record on Tuesday.

The duo achieved this feat in a must-win match against Bangladesh in the Super 8 round of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

The Afghan opening pair became the duo with the highest partnership runs in a single edition of the World Cup. The players scored a partnership of 422 runs in this mega tournament.

Zadran and Gurbaz also became the pair to score four 50+ partnership in an edition of the World Cup. Moreover, they also made a record by scoring three centuries partnership in the tournament.

Pakistan’s Babar and Rizwan had scored 411 runs as partners in World Cup 2021.

Afghanistan are currently playing against Bangladesh after setting a target of 116 runs. This is a must-win match for both sides as the winning team will fill the fourth spot in the semi-finals.

The three spots are already secured by India, England, and South Africa.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Afghanistan need to win (or hope that the rain forces a washout) while Bangladesh need to chase the target in 12.1 overs. They can however chase it in 12.5 if they level scores and hit a six to win it. If they level scores and hit a four to win it, finishing on 119, they can do it in 12.3 overs and still qualify for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Australia will qualify if Bangladesh win but by a smaller margin