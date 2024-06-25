Kate Middleton fans receive disappointing news as Buckingham Palace makes major announcement

Kate Middleton fans have received disappointing news as Buckingham Palace has shared details of the Emperor and Empress of Japan’s State Visit to the United Kingdom.

The palace shared that the Emperor and Empress of Japan will pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom as guests of King Charles from Tuesday 25th to Thursday 27th June 2024.

The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Buckingham Palace.

According to the details shared by the palace, Prince William, without Kate Middleton, will greet the Emperor and Empress of Japan, at their hotel, on behalf of the King on Tuesday morning.

The Prince of Wales will travel with the Emperor and Empress to Horse Guards Parade, where their Majesties will receive a Ceremonial Welcome.

The King and Queen will formally welcome the Emperor and Empress at the Royal Pavilion on Horse Guards Parade.

However, Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment and made her appearance on Trooping the Colour, seemingly will not be part of the events in honour of the Emperor and Empress of Japan’s State Visit.